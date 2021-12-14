Arsenal Women 4-0 Leicester Review – Frida Maanum steals the show

Arsenal Women back in business! by Shenel

After the way we have performed in our last two games, Arsenal fans could be forgiven for being worried about how we would perform in the Leicester game.

You could tell it was a nervy start but it didn’t take long for all of those worries to soon be wiped away.

Jordan Nobbs started the scoring for 1-0 after a Vivianne Miedema assist and Miedema then got on the scoresheet herself to make it 2-0 to the Arsenal thanks to a Nikita Parris assist.

Leicester were down to 10 just before the break as they had Jemma Purfield sent off for being the last woman and pulling back Parris as she ran through on goal. But despite the dominance from Arsenal it was only 2-0 at the break.

And out we came in the second half much the same as we ended the first but we were kept at bay until the 81st minute, despite having chances, but we just couldn’t convert.

It was substitute Frida Maanum who stole the show though as she got two goals in the space of two minutes. After being on the pitch for just nine minutes she got her first goal after heading in from a Jordan Nobbs pass and she got her second two minutes later thanks to a lovely Steph Catley cross in which Maanum met the cross with her head once again to make it 4-0 and that is how the game ended.

As predicted on paper, the Arsenal women got back to winning ways in comfortable fashion and the result was never in doubt really.

But it was nice to see the women were back on the scoresheet after failing to score in their last two games and more importantly Lydia Williams kept a clean sheet in-between the sticks

So it was the perfect weekend for our women, Chelsea dropped points, we kept a clean sheet and got all three points to go four points clear at the top of the WSL. We can now look forward to our next game in midweek when we face Hoffenheim, where we will be looking to wrap up second place in our Champions League group, before taking on Brighton back in the WSL in a week’s time.

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l

