Arsenal women academy prospect scores in Crystal Palace debut! by Michelle

Araya Dennis, an Arsenal women academy prospect, has joined Crystal Palace (who compete in the Barclays Women’s Champions League) on a dual registration basis. The Eagles announced her arrival on their club website

The 17-year-old has yet to make her senior Arsenal Women debut. She has, however, filed 15 Academy League applications for the club. Last season, while on dual registration at Watford, she made three league appearances and scored one goal.

The goal at Crystal Palace is that she will continue to improve in order to break into the Arsenal Women senior team.

Upon the arrival of Dennis, The Golden Girls’ (as Watford women are also known) head of women’s football, Grace Williams, had this to say about her:

“We’re delighted to welcome Araya, who is one of the most exciting young talents in England, to the club, and we look forward to developing her and maximising her potential in South London.”

Dennis made her debut on Sunday during Palace’s Championship game against Birmingham. She scored impressively as Palace defeated Birmingham 2-1.

It is good to see her start her new season with a bang. She could, in the future, find herself leading the Arsenal Women attack; at the moment, it would have been hard for her to get chances. The Arsenal attack is well equipped. In Alessia Russo, Caitlin Foord, Cloe Lacasse, Stina Blackstenius, Gio Queiroz, Lina Hurtig, Beth Mead, and Vivianne Miedema, Jonas Eidevall is blessed with some of the finest forwards on the planet!

The Eagles also recently announced the arrival of Alexia ‘Lexi’ Potter on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Potter & Arsenal’s Dennis got England to the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s U17 Euros in Estonia this summer.

So, who’s now going to be following Crystal Palace, to get a glimpse of this phenomenal young talent, Araya Dennis?

And we mustn’t forget about Arsenal’s young trio who joined Watford Women FC on dual-registration loan deals in August – will you be keeping an eye on Michelle Agyemang, Laila Harbert and Katie Reid at Walford?

Go all you young Gunners!

