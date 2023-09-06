Arsenal Women add to great transfer window by bringing in a top Dutch coach as Eidevall’s assistant

Last season, we saw the real brilliance of Jonas Eidevall as a coach. In an injury-ridden season where almost every one of his dependable players missed a game or games due to injury, he had a good season even if he didn’t lift the WSL.

The Swede had to come to each match day with different tactics suited to the players at his disposal to get his team competing in earnest, with great rewards.

It’s incredible that the depleted Arsenal women went on to lift the Continental Cup, and not just that they finished third in the WSL and are today playing for a spot in next season’s Champions League, in which they managed to reach the semi-final stage last season.

Jonas Eidevall is an incredible coach, and I predict this season he may have a successful campaign with Arsenal. He has signed well, with four already in: Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse, Laia Codina, and Amanda Ilestedt, but he can still sign more before September 14th.

Other than signing players, he is also bolstering his coaching unit, with the signing of Renée Slegers to join his coaching team

The Dutch born 34- year-old Renee Slegers, who was until recently the head coach of Rosengard, has joined Arsenal Women’s coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Slegers played her playing career in Sweden for Djurgardens and our Champions League competitors Linkoping, also getting 55 caps for the Netherlands Women’s National Team, until 2016 when she suffered a horrible knee injury that saw her retire from playing football. In 2018 she was appointed to be the head coach of Rosengard where she took over from our very own Jonas Eidevall.

With plenty of experience at developing talent, Arsenal Women look to have found the perfect fit for the job. Eidevall was looking for someone he could trust and rely on to help build this team and get them to really gel together. With plenty of new faces around training camp, Slegers can help Eidevall with getting the Arsenal Women get back into the right mindset after a long World Cup tournament.

We face Slegers old team Linkoping in The Champions League today in the south of Sweden, where we begin our journey to qualify for the competition. Eidevall bolstering our staff can only be seen as a good thing and looks to be the perfect appointment for the club.

Daisy Mae

———————————————–

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….