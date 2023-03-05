Arsenal Women aim to make more history with Cup Final win against Chelsea today (with video)

Arsenal Women aim to make more history with Cup Final win against Chelsea today by Michelle

This is the day! It’s CUP FINAL DAY! The atmosphere at a sold-out Selhurst Park will be electric today with hopes and dreams of a Cup Final win for Arsenal!

Veterans of the Conti Cup, Arsenal have won the Cup a record 5 times and could make more history today with another Cup Final win against favorites Chelsea and our Gunners are in the mood for a win! See the official Arsenal tweet below:

Let’s take a look at how we got to the Conti Cup Final this year, to help build out appetite for a BIG WIN today! Highlights of Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa to get to the semi-final:

And then our Gunners met Manchester City in the semi-final and won 1-0 at Meadow Park, albeit a gruelling match Blackstenius scored the winner in extra-time. A win’s a win! See highlights below:

Arsenal can do this! It be more history in the making today! We’ve just got to believe Gooners!

COYGW!!!!

Michelle Maxwell

CONTI CUP OR BUST!

Our very own Michelle joins up with Lotte and Martin from Dublin Arsenal to review last weeks defeat to Chelsea and The Arsenal’s Women’s chances of getting revenge this weekend in the Conti Cup Final…

