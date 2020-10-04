Arsenal women aiming to bounce back against Bristol City this afternoon

Another easy win for one of our Arsenal teams awaits this weekend!

The Arsenal women had a rather tough result to take on Thursday night coming so close to another FA Cup final, but we fell just short and, although it was an undoing by themselves and their sloppy play, full credit can be given to Manchester City who ran out deserved winners.

But now our women will look to bounce back from their semi-final loss to Manchester City on Thursday, when they face up against Bristol City this weekend in the latest round of fixtures in the Women’s Super League. Considering that Arsenal have scored 15 goals in there two WSL games so far, while Bristol City are rock bottom after conceding 13 in their two games. They will need to bounce back convincingly and quickly just as the men did during the week, if they want to get back on top of things and take control where the league is concerned.

It for sure will need to be a much better performance from our women if they are to pick up where they left off in their last Women’s Super League game where they ran out emphatic 9-1 winners against a strong West Ham side.

Losing tomorrow is not an option, especially not to a Bristol City side that currently sit bottom of the Women’s Super League table. A loss will surely raise some eyebrows given the strength and talent we have in our ranks. But I don’t think that will be the case.

I believe that Joe Montemurro will really have pulled his girls together after the loss on Thursday and they will have all analysed where they went wrong and talked about what they need to improve to get back to winning ways!

Let’s hope our ladies can bounce back in a positive and convincing way and quickly get the semi-final loss out of their system. Then they can then look forward to the Women’s Super League season and hopefully be on the road to becoming Champions!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman