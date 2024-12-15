Arsenal Women aiming to end the year with an 8-game winning streak COYGW!

During the November-December international break, Lia Walti expressed her wish that she and her fellow Gunner women stars would end the year in style.

She was hoping they’ll beat Aston Villa, Valerenga, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, and so far we have had…

Arsenal 4-0 Aston Villa

Valerenga 1-3 Arsenal

The Gooner women are ready to end the year on a high note; they only need to defeat Liverpool and Bayern Munich to complete an 8-game winning streak.

That said, what a win the girls had in Oslo, Norway! In-form Alessia Russo scored a brace, while the resurgent Frida Maanum scored the other. Following the match, Alessia Russo expressed her satisfaction with the game’s outcome; she said all went to plan, as she expressed her joy at securing all three points. This victory positions them for a successful conclusion to the Champions League group phase, with a match against Bayern Munich still to come.

That said, she was happy to have scored, and she helped the team pick up three important points. Russo said post-match: “I’m a forward, so I try to score and create as much as I can, but three points are the most important, as we take that into the last game in the group.

“It was really important for us to stick to our game plan and execute it, which I think we did tonight. I’m really pleased to get the three points.”

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are the two teams standing in Arsenal’s path as they look to end the year in style.

Currently the Gunners are in a run of 9 games unbeaten, with 8 wins and a draw in that run. Notably, their last 6 games have been straight wins. A win over the Reds and Bayern Munich will have them on an 8-game winning run.

Interim manager Renee Slegers has really done a fantastic job with this Arsenal women’s team. Not only has she improved the team’s performance, but she has also made them difficult to defeat. They’re winning game after game and are slowly forgetting what losing feels like.

What a time to follow Arsenal women; they’re soaring high.

Let’s keep this winning streak flying this weekend, ladies….

