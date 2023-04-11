Arsenal Women also have no Katie McCabe to see off Man United WSL title threat.. by Michelle

Katie McCabe was Arsenal Women’s super-hero, when she placed her winning strike into the back of Manchester City’s net, taking our Gunners to a 2-1 win over title-rivals City, and up to 2nd in the WSL, last week. Katie was in a protective boot and crutches only a week earlier, when Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 2-0 to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals, making her goal against City that little bit sweeter!

However, Katie also picked up a yellow card in the Man City match, meaning she will miss Arsenal’s upcoming match against leaders Manchester United – another crucial game in Arsenal’s title race. That is because McCabe struck England Euro 2022 legend Chloe Kelly on the head with the ball during a throw-in.. Do you think her yellow card was deserved? Take a look at the clip below..

Katie McCabe has received 5 yellow cards and 0 red cards in 16 matches so far in the FA Women’s Super League 2022/2023 season. She will be available for match selection for Arsenal’s 1st leg semi-final match, against Wolfsburg, when they travel to Germany on 23rd April.

Eidevall’s squad is somewhat diminished at the moment, due to injuries, but Steph Catley, who has been unavailable for selection since Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final, in a recent interview, hinted that she may be match fit after the international break. Catley back in her left-back position may be crucial in the Man United fixture, with Katie unavailable.

How do you think this will affect Arsenal’s chances against Manchester United? There has still been no update on Kim Little’s recovery – will she be available? And it is unlikely that Lia Walti will be available against Manchester United.

I would not want to be Eidevall right now.. Arsenal MUST WIN against Manchester United to claw themselves up the WSL table top 3 and he has somewhat less than a fully-fit squad with which to do so..

