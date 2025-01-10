While Arsenal Women may not have been as successful trophy-wise as they had hoped in recent times, they are arguably the most popular club in the Women’s Super League.

Chelsea might have enjoyed success in recent years, but they haven’t been able to amass the crowds that our girls have. Why could that be?

It could all come down to Arsenal’s rich history and branding.

In terms of history, Arsenal are the only English club to go invincible, achieving this remarkable feat between 2003 and 2009. That period saw them going unbeaten in 108 games, during a time when women’s football was striving to find popularity. This built them a loyal fanbase.

Additionally, the club’s investment in the team—taking them on pre-season tours to places like Australia and the USA and not hesitating to invest in the squad—has resulted in Arsenal having one of the finest squads out there. They have also made unprecedented decisions, such as making the Emirates Stadium their home ground.

Yes, Arsenal haven’t been winning the biggest trophies, but they have always been competitive, consistently being among the top clubs in the WSL and putting up a fight in the Women’s Champions League. You can’t help but love them.

Moreover, Leah Williamson has stated that Arsenal Women and their fans are not just players and supporters—they’re a community that offers opportunities to girls.

The England Lionesses captain said, “Arsenal Women was born out of the community. We were invested in early and given the space to do what we wanted to do. We’re a product of that, and look how it’s turned out. The fact that we offer this opportunity for young girls today makes me proud.”

It is amazing that our Gunner Women are as popular as they are, even without winning the biggest trophies. With a chance of winning the Subway League Cup, the Adobe FA Cup, and the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season, if our girls can bring some of those trophies home in this campaign, it will be a great reward for the big fan base backing them.

What do you think Gooners? Can we expect or at least hope for more than an FA league cup this season?

