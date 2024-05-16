Arsenal Women announce 3rd end of season departure – goalkeeper Marckese

Arsenal Women have announced the departure of American goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese from the club as her contract comes to an end. Marckese, who joined from Danish club Koge in the summer of 2022, had a stint at Bristol City on loan during the 2023/24 season, which unfortunately ended prematurely due to an ACL injury sustained in the autumn.

During her time with the Gunners, 26 year old Marckese only made two appearances for the club, although she did demonstrate her commitment off the pitch by earning the title of the club’s PFA Community Champion for the 2022/23 season, highlighting her active involvement in supporting Arsenal within the community.

In addition to Marckese’s departure, Arsenal announced that their no.2 goalkeeper, Sabrina D’Angelo, will also be leaving the club this summer. BBCSport’s Emma Sanders has suggested that Aston Villa could be a potential destination for D’Angelo, with Arsenal keen to sign Villa’s current first-choice goalkeeper, Daphne van Domselaar, as a possible addition to their squad.

Best of luck in the future, @Kaylan_Marckese 💪 Thank you for everything ❤️ — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 15, 2024

Michelle M

