Arsenal Women are closing in on a deal with Canadian international Lacasse

The other day, we tipped the Arsenal women’s team to have a blockbuster transfer window like the men’s team. Even before many digested that report, an exciting transfer update emerged: Arsenal is closing in on a deal for Benfica’s Cloé Lacasse.

The Gunners have been eyeing the Canadian international for some time now. At the end of last year, with the news that Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead were set to be out injured for the rest of the season, signing an attacker to fill in their gaps was prioritized. Lacasse was considered then, but nothing came from Arsenal’s interest in her. Notably, Eidevall didn’t sign any attackers. Arsenal has coped without extra options in attack, but they will not be taking chances next season. Hence their keenness to add quality options.

As per Record (translated by Sport Witness), the Portuguese Women’s League player of the season could be Arsenal’s first summer signing.

The Gunners are in advanced talks to sign the Canadian international. There is suspicion that the Portuguese club does not want to lose their star for free next season when her contract ends, so they are willing to let her leave for the Women’s Super League. Benfica would be losing a key player who has helped them win another league title; the 29-year-old has 21 goals and 13 assists in 21 games! With her numbers, she has everything she needs to take Arsenal’s attack to the next level. Next season, Arsenal will have to win either the WSL or the Champions League to show progress, and it is making the right transfer decisions that will help Arsenal women make next season one never to forget.

