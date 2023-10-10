Arsenal Women are “gonna’ make sure that we deserve that win” at Emirates on Sunday

For us Gooners, the Arsenal Women’s 2023–24 Women’s Super League season has not begun as we thought it might. We hoped to return with a bang and take the league by storm after a fantastic summer of reinforcements. That, however, has not been the case.

Arsenal Women are still without a win two games into the season, having lost 1-0 to Liverpool on match day one at Emirates Stadium and drawn 2-2 away to Manchester United on match day two. We are 9th out of 12 clubs, with one point we picked against United.

I can’t emphasize how badly we need to win and turn things around. We were hoping to end our title drought this season, and while some doubt it, all is not lost; we can still turn things around, and Lia Walti’s comments after the Manchester United 2-2 draw should give us optimism.

The Swiss international, speaking via Arsenal , thinks that when our Gunners play next, which will be against Aston Villa at the Emirates on Sunday 15th October, they will look to build on the momentum they created against Manchester United and score the much-needed win.

“Today was a step in the right direction. I think we put on the energy we missed last week, and if we combine that with good football and take our opportunities, then I think it’s going to come,” said Walti.

“We’re working hard through the week, and in the end, we’re gonna make sure that we deserve that win next week in front of our home crowd.”

On Sunday 15th October Aston Villa, who have lost their first 2 games of the WSL season, will travel to the Emirates to face our Gunners. Hopefully, that will be our turning point.