Arsenal Women are locking down their squad as Caitlin Foord signs new contract by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s Australian international becomes the 5th player that Arsenal have locked down with new contracts in recent weeks.

28 year old Caitlin has signed a new contract with Arsenal today. Caitlin joined our Gunners back in 2020, after a spell playing in the US, and has scored 35 goals for Arsenal in 94 appearances for the club.

On the international stage, Caitlin has represented Australia at three FIFA World Cups – in 2011, 2015 and 2019 – and the Olympics in 2016 and 2020, and has made 100 appearances for the Matildas. Caitlin’s Arsenal and Australian teammate Steph Catley also signed a new contract with the club this week. Both will be representing Australia in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, when they face Katie McCabe’s Ireland on 20th July on their home turf.

“I couldn’t be happier to extend my stay here at Arsenal,” said Caitlin on signing her new contract with Arsenal. “I feel like I’m growing and improving being here in this environment so I don’t want to leave that. I want to continue to get better and to help the team – I enjoy going out and training every day and wanting to be better and being surrounded by world-class players. This feels like the right place – the place I want to be.”

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall is also a happy man, adding: “Caitlin is an integral part of our team so we’re all delighted by the news that she has signed a new contract. She is one of the best forwards in the world and has performed to a consistently high standard for us during my time here, providing some crucial goals and delivering on the biggest stages.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together next season and Caitlin will play a key role in that.”

There are now 5 Arsenal players who have renewed their contracts with Arsenal in recent weeks: Captain Kim Little, Lia Walti, Frida Maanum, Steph Catley and today, Caitlin Foord.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

