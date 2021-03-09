Arsenal Women are moving back up the table with another win

Back to back wins for our Ladies!

Eight goals in two games is the perfect way for the women to prepare for their big game clash against Manchester United on the 19th of March.

It was another away game, another clean sheet and another 4-0 away win for the gunners which now puts them on the road to positively try and finish as high as possible in their bid to get Champions League football, if not more.

It was another successful match-day for the Arsenal women, starting brightly and showing what they intended to do from the start. They pressed well and created chances, continuing where they left off last week.

So again they came through as 4-0 winners against a Birmingham City team who sit in ninth place, 18 points behind their opponents..

Really on paper there would be only one winner on the day but given how their performances have gone in recent times nothing could be taken for granted, but this was the perfect preparation for the big upcoming clash in the next round of the Women’s Super League.

But a strong performance was deservedly wrapped up with four goals, two from Caitlin Foord, another goal from Vivianne Miedema and a Lisa Evans stoppage time goal all by keeping another welcomed clean sheet as well which Arsenal have not been very good at in recent weeks.

But this wrapped up another impressive away win and now gives the women 11 days to prepare for a big home fixture against third placed Manchester United. The Reds who beat tenth place Aston Villa 3-0 but sit only six points in front of Arsenal, although we have a game in hand.

It will be the perfect time for Arsenal to show what they are really made of! Here’s hoping Gooners?

Shenel Osman