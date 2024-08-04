Arsenal close to signing Swedish Women international no.4, Rosa Kafaji

Arsenal Women certainly are not giving up on improving their attack ahead of next season. They made sure to keep their best scorer (with 18 goals), Stina Blackstenius (who may have departed once her contract expired), and then signed Barcelona forward Mariona Caldentey (who had 24 goals and 20 assists in 50 games for Barcelona Femeni last season).

With those two and Alessia Russo’s resurgence, the Arsenal Women’s assault should have been able to terrorise even the strongest defences. Nonetheless, Jonas Eidevall seems to have felt his assault lacked something, and he proceeded to rectify that by hopefully signing another elite attacking midfielder.

According to Tim Stillman of the Arseblog, there is “confidence” that Arsenal will sign Swedish international Rosa Kafaji. The highly sought-after attacking midfielder who plays for BK Hacken is attracting interest from Europe’s elite clubs, including Barcelona, Lyon, and Chelsea, but she appears to be heading to North London.

Arsenal and the 21-year-old have been discussing her move to the Emirates Stadium, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the club soon unveiled her as a Gunner, just like they did with Daphne Van Domselaar the other day.

The Swedish sensation has five goals in 12 games for Hacken this season, which is outstanding. Caldentey replaces the forward we had in Miedema, while Kafaji replaces the playmaker Miedema was (while also filling in for the injured Victoria Pelova).

One assumes that means to Arsenal move for Barcelona Femeni midfielder Keira Walsh?

So, our Gunners have a Swedish head coach, Jonas Eidevall, and if Kafaji signs for our Gunners we will have 4 Swedish players in Arsenal’s first team.

What do you think about this potential new addition?

Michelle M

