Arsenal Women “are [now] players who are confident and playing well” under Renee, says Steve Kirby

The Arsenal Women’s team has blown us away with their quality performances over the last three months. After a rocky start to the season, under former head coach Eidevall, our Gunners turned things around and haven’t tasted defeat since mid-October under interim coach Renee Slegers. In 11 games across all competitions, Arsenal boasts 10 wins and a draw.

Our Gunners currently find themselves third on the WSL table, just a point behind second-place Manchester City and seven points behind Chelsea. They’ve also sealed their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals, impressively doing so with two group games to spare. After winning their remaining Champions League group games, they topped their UEFA Women’s Champions League group C ahead of Bayern Munich, Juventus, and Valerenga.

I think most of us attribute Arsenal Women’s resurgence to Renee Slegers’ methods and the players’ hard work, and it seems that Bristol City Women manager Steve Kirby agrees. He’s observed something special in Arsenal under Renee Slegers. He believes the Arsenal women’s stars are buzzing with confidence, which, coupled with their quality, has propelled them to success.

Kirby said, “I think the huge difference in the work that I’ve seen, especially since Renée has taken over, is the confidence in the team. They’ve got a selection of fantastic players, but they are [now] players who are confident and playing well.”

Players like Emily Fox impressing and winning Player of the Month, Caitlin Foord banging in goals and reestablishing herself on the right wing, Alessia Russo going on a goal-scoring spree, and Steph Catley impressing at central defense—all of this is down to confidence.

Tim Grover once said, “Confidence is the ultimate drug, and winning is the dealer. It’s the cure for doubt and insecurity and panic and low self-esteem.”

Arsenal Women’s FA Cup 4th Round clash with Bristol City was postponed and has been resheduled for January 29th, kick-off 19:45, at Meadow Park.

It seems our Gunner women stars are riding high on this confidence, and we hope they stay there. What do you think, Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….