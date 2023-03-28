Arsenal Women are on fire! Next up Bayern Munich in the Champions League.. by Michelle

Well, we’ve just had a weekend of football to behold in the Barclays Women’s Super League, with table-changing results for the Top 4. Arsenal started the weekend in 4th place in the WSL but, after a euphoric 5-1 victory over Spurs in the north London derby, they moved to 2nd. Our Gunners then dropped back to 3rd when Man United beat West Ham 4-0, to take top spot, dropping Man City to 4th. The biggest shock then came when Man City beat Chelsea 2-0 on Sunday rocketing them to 2nd, Chelsea to 3rd and our Gunners back to 4th in the WSL. Now only 3 points separate 1st from 4th place, but Chelsea and Arsenal have a game in hand over the Manchester clubs.

After our Gunners emphatic 5-1 win over Spurs they have, once again, proved that they have what it takes to put goals in the back of the net. Arsenal Women can do no wrong since they started the month of March. Arsenal’s Conti Cup win over Chelsea does seem to have been the springboard they needed to bring back that belief and with plenty of goals to boot!

After losing the 1st leg to Bayern Munich our Gunners have all guns blazing in wait for Bayern when they arrive at Emirates on Wednesday evening.

Over 15,000 tickets have already been sold for Wednesday’s fixture – a fixture that Arsenal must win if they are to progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Tickets are still available to purchase here.

I think our Gunners are ready for this! Bring on Bayern!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

