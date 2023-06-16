Arsenal Women are on the hunt for goal-scorers. Russo? Carter? Lehmann? by Michelle

The Arsenal women have yet to do what is necessary in the transfer window. Like Mikel Arteta, Eidevall knows that if he is to guide his side to lift the league and have another brilliant Champions League run, he needs to inject quality into his squad. There may need to be more than the transfer budget set aside for these reinforcements, and thus it may be wise for Eidevall to consider some quality free agents who can add quality to his squad. Here are three soon-to-be WSL free agents who could add much-needed depth to the Arsenal Women’s squad ahead of next season:

1. Alessia Russo

Russo’s departure from Manchester United has today been confirmed by the club. She will leave the club at the end of June. Manchester United have been unsuccessful in re-signing the England international. Arsenal desperately wanted to sign Russ in January and were ready to make her the WSL record-buy, but the Red Devils didn’t want to hear any of that saying Russo “is not for sale at any price“. Now Man United are to lose her on a free transfer, and if she is to remain in the WSL, Arsenal is favoured to be her next club. Looking at her ten goals in 20 league games, she could arrive at Meadow Park with a bag full of goals.

2. Danielle Carter

Carter is a free agent as her Brighton deal expires. If Arsenal fails to land Russo, why don’t they re-sign Carter, who left them in 2020 after 11 years of service, scoring 60 goals in 184 games? If there’s something the 30-year-old has in abundance, it’s goals; she managed nine last season. If she returned to the club, a short-term deal would be reasonable. She could be a backup striker, and not only that, she could bring some experience to the team, considering she knows a thing or two about winning, having been around when the Gunners women last won the league.

3. Alisha Lehmann

Lehmann’s deal at Villa is to end this summer. Though there’s no suggestion she’ll be leaving, even so, the Swiss international is one to try to get on a free transfer if Arsenal want to add another dynamic to their attack. The 24-year-old is yet to make headlines with her numbers on the pitch; last season, in 22 games, she managed five goals and two assists, but who knows, she could start doing that at Meadow Park.



What other free agents this summer is Jonas Eidevall considering bringing on board for his project? Benfica’s Canadian international Cloe Lacasse, Levante UD’s Portuguese goal-scoring midfielder Tatiana Pinto?

Michelle Maxwell

