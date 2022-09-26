Arsenal Women are the first team in WSL history to keep eight consecutive clean sheets.

Arsenal Women make WSL history again, with no goals conceded in 8 consecutive games

In the 2021-22 WSL season Arsenal Women conceded the least goals in the 22 game season, with only 9 goals conceded.

These are the 8 consecutive games, without conceding any goals, with which our Gunners have now set a new WSL record, after Arsenal won 4 – 0 Tottenham in the North London Derby on Saturday 24th September.

5-0 v Leicester

3-0 v Everton

7-0 v Aston Villa

3-0 v Tottenham

2-0 v West Ham

4-0 v Brighton

4-0 v Tottenham

Incidentally, the longest consecutive run of matches without conceding a goal was previously set at 7, most recently achieved by none other than our Arsenal Women!

Manchester City (23 March 2016 to 19 May 2016)

Chelsea (21 October 2018 to 6 January 2019)

Arsenal (28 February 2021 to 28 April 2021)

After Arsenal´s 4-0 defeat of Tottenham at the weekend, coach Jonas Eidevall said: “When you don’t concede one goal scoring opportunity, it’s so impressive. Spurs are a very good team but to not concede one opportunity today, that’s stable.

“After the Ajax game [in midweek], I told the players that I think we played poorly in defence and I said there is no team in which you can be poor in defence and expect to win. Today we were great in defence and good teams learn from their mistakes.”

Arsenal only managed a 2-2 draw against Ajax at Meadow Park on September 20th. Let´s hope that they concede none and add to the score sheet when they´re back on the European stage on Wednesday 28th September, playing the 2nd leg of their UEFA Women´s Champions League qualifier against Ajax. Arsenal MUST WIN this game to qualify for the group stages of the competition. Can our Gunners do it?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

