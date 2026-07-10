Arsenal Women are undergoing a major overhaul this summer – but why?

The transfer window is often about evolution rather than revolution, but Arsenal Women’s business so far suggests something much bigger could be taking shape.

With the 2026 summer window open until 3 September, the Gunners have already completed ten pieces of business. Four new faces have arrived, while six players have moved on, including some of the club’s most recognisable names.

On paper, every transfer can be justified.

Taken together, however, it feels as though Arsenal are entering a new chapter under Renée Slegers.

After another successful campaign that saw the Gunners lift the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, many supporters expected the core of the squad to remain intact. Instead, Arsenal have shown they are prepared to make some difficult decisions in pursuit of long-term success.

Big personalities and fan favourites have departed

Every successful side eventually reaches a point where change becomes inevitable, but Arsenal have not shied away from making bold calls.

Katie McCabe’s departure to Chelsea is perhaps the most eye-catching of them all.

The Republic of Ireland international became synonymous with Arsenal during her time in north London, earning admiration for her leadership, versatility and uncompromising style of play. Seeing a player of her stature strengthen a direct Women’s Super League rival is something few supporters would have predicted at the beginning of the summer.

Beth Mead’s move to Manchester City carries similar significance.

A European champion with Arsenal the Lionesses and one of the most recognisable figures in the women’s game, Mead has been a key part of the club’s identity for several years. Her departure feels like the end of an era.

Elsewhere, Victoria Pelova has joined Tottenham Hotspur, Laia Codina has signed for West Ham United, goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger has moved to Borussia Dortmund, while Naomi Williams has been released.

None of those exits necessarily came as a complete surprise individually.

Collectively, though, they represent a considerable amount of experience leaving the squad.

Arsenal have responded with proven quality

The club have certainly not stood still in the transfer market.

Lionesses star Georgia Stanway arrives from Bayern Munich after establishing herself as one of Europe’s top midfielders, bringing leadership, quality and experience at the highest level.

Spanish international Ona Batlle joins from Barcelona, adding further pedigree after enjoying sustained success in both domestic and European competition.

German forward Selina Cerci strengthens Arsenal’s attacking options following impressive performances for Hoffenheim, while Swiss international Geraldine Reuteler arrives from Eintracht Frankfurt to bolster the midfield.

What stands out is that Arsenal are recruiting established international players rather than prospects.

This does not feel like a rebuild based on potential.

It feels like a carefully planned transition.

A changing of the guard?

Replacing quality on the pitch is one challenge.

Replacing personalities, leadership and years of understanding within the dressing room is another altogether.

Players like McCabe and Mead were more than talented footballers. They became leaders, role models and fan favourites whose influence stretched well beyond ninety minutes on a matchday.

Those qualities are impossible to replace overnight.

Perhaps that is why this transfer window feels so significant.

Rather than allowing the squad to evolve gradually over several seasons, Arsenal appear to have accelerated the process in one summer.

That is undoubtedly a bold approach.

Building for the next successful cycle

Supporters naturally become attached to players who have helped deliver memorable moments, making departures like these difficult to accept.

However, elite clubs are often at their strongest when they are prepared to make difficult decisions before change becomes unavoidable.

The success Arsenal have enjoyed over recent seasons has earned this coaching staff enormous trust. Winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League in 2025 before lifting the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup last season has given the club the platform to plan ahead from a position of strength.

Whether this proves to be inspired succession planning or a gamble that disrupts an already successful squad will only become clear over the months ahead.

One thing already feels certain.

Arsenal Women are not simply tweaking their squad this summer.

They are building the next chapter of their story.

Arsenal Women’s transfer business so far

Ins

Ona Batlle – Barcelona (free)

Selina Cerci – Hoffenheim (undisclosed)

Geraldine Reuteler – Eintracht Frankfurt (free)

Georgia Stanway – Bayern Munich (free)

Outs

Laia Codina – West Ham United (free)

Katie McCabe – Chelsea (free)

Beth Mead – Manchester City (free)

Victoria Pelova – Tottenham Hotspur (free)

Naomi Williams – Released

Manuela Zinsberger – Borussia Dortmund (free)

Do you think Arsenal are making the right decisions this summer, Gooners? Is this the perfect time to refresh the squad, or have too many experienced players been allowed to leave in one transfer window? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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