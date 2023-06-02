Arsenal Women Asst coach Bedford takes ground-breaking role as Brentford U18s head coach by Michelle

Lydia Bedford creates history by transitioning from her role within Arsenal Women’s setup, under head coach Jonas Eidevall, to become the head coach of Brentford’s U18 men’s team.

This groundbreaking development marks a historic milestone for the women’s game in England, as Lydia Bedford becomes the first-ever female coach to lead a men’s professional team. Her appointment as the head coach of Brentford’s U18 men’s team breaks new ground and paves the way for greater inclusivity and opportunities for female coaches in the world of men’s football.

Prior to her arrival at Arsenal in February this year, Lydia Bedford managed Leicester City in the Barclays Women’s Super League. Her decision to leave Arsenal not only signifies a fresh chapter in her coaching journey but also represents a big loss for the Gunners’ coaching setup although, as per Lydia’s statement below, she was only ever intending to join Arsenal as Assistant coach until the end of the season.

In her new role at Brentford, Lydia Bedford will be working with Jon-Paul Pittman, who will be joining the coaching staff from Forest Green Rovers. Their combined expertise and experience will undoubtedly contribute to the development and success of the U18 team at Brentford with Brentford’s director of football, Phil Giles telling SkySports:

“We’re really pleased that we’ve managed to attract such talented coaches as Lydia and Jon-Paul to our U18 team for next year.”

“We undertook an extensive recruitment process for these roles. Lydia and Jon-Paul were the two best candidates. I’m sure they will excel, and we all look forward to working with them through pre-season and beyond.”

Arsenal issued a statement saying: Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Lydia for her efforts during her time with us and we wish her every success in her new chapter with Brentford.

Wishing Lydia all the very best in her move to Brentford.

