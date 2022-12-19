Arsenal Women away to Zurich in UWCL on Wednesday – Preview and Team News

Arsenal Women away to Zurich in final UWCL group game: Preview, Facts and team news by Michelle

Arsenal have qualified for the UEFA Women’s Champions League Quarter Finals but everything remains to play for in their final group stage match away to Zurich on Weds 21st December.

Arsenal need to score as many goals as they can to secure their spot at the top of Group C.

In the first leg of the competition Arsenal secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Zurich when they played at Emirates Stadium in October 2022.

Arsenal have lost only one group game, when they were narrowly defeated 1-0 by reigning champions Lyon last week, while Zurich have lost all 5 of their Group games played, most recently losing 5-0 to Juventus last week.

Arsenal Team News:

Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza returned to the squad recently, after 2 months of injury, and Lina Hurtig and captain Kim Little are now match fit, though Kim Little has yet to return to the pitch and Lina Hurtig ran out for only 10 minutes against Lyon last week. Beth Mead is out long term with an ACL injury picked up in November and her partner and Arsenal’s star striker Vivianne Miedema was devastatingly stretchered off the pitch in the final minutes of the first half against Lyon – Arsenal have now issued a statement as to the prognosis for Miedema’s injury, and it doesn’t look good!

This is Arsenal’s final match of 2022 before they head into the winter break. We will not see our Gunners back in action until we face Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on 15th January 2023. Tickets are still available to purchase here. This match could well set another new attendance record for Arsenal with thousands of tickets already sold.

Michelle Maxwell

