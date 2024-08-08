Arsenal Women back for pre-season training and upcoming first ever USA tour

Arsenal Women have returned to Sobha Realty training centre to commence pre-season training. The good news is that Lia Walti is back, as is Lina Hurtig and Lotte Wubben-Moy, who were all out injured towards the end of last season. Newly recruited goalkeeper, Daphne van Domselaar, also joined in her first training session with the squad.

Back to business 💪 📍 Sobha Realty Training Centre pic.twitter.com/XGOiRV3XSy — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 6, 2024

Arsenal Women will be based in Washington D.C. from 15th-26th August, with friendly matches against National Women’s Soccer League side Washington Spirit and fellow Barclays Women’s Super League team, Chelsea (under new manager Sonia Bompastor).

These matches will take place at Audi Field on Sunday, August 18th and Sunday, August 25th respectively, with a training camp at George Mason University held over the course of the visit.

Jonas Eidevall and his players’ pre-season tour to the US comes after a super successful trip to Australia at the end of the 2023/24 season. 42,120 supporters watched Arsenal Women beat A-League All Stars Women 1-0 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. 5,000 supporters were also welcomed to an open training session at AAMI Park in Melbourne during the trip. Our Just Arsenal writer, Daisy Mae, attended both. Let’s hope our Gunners first ever pre-season tour of the US will be just as successful!

Arsenal Women’s first challenge on their return will be the Round 1 qualifiers for the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25, and they will need to be functioning like a well-oiled machine if they are to reach Round 2 and go on to secure their place in the Group stages of the competition.

The WSL will be back soon Gooners! Are you planning a trip to see our Gunners stateside?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….