Arsenal Women back in contention after superb win over Man United

A comfortable and dominant performance from the Arsenal Women really threw out a message to the rest of the Womens Super League.

“It is a must-win game” those words from Joe Montemurro must have been engrained in the ladies heads for all of the game last night as they overcame a strong Manchester United team.

As soon as they stepped out on to the pitch the intent from our ladies was clear, only one outcome was going to be acceptable in the match and that was going to be an Arsenal win.

Facing United for the first time at home in the league, having never played them there before, Arsenal meant business and went ahead within the first few minutes from an own goal by United’s Millie Turner who was forced to turn into her own net after Jill Roord had struck the ball across the face of the goal.

Arsenal missed a few more chances though and gave United a chance to gain control of the game racking up the possession while threatening to get a goal. But it was only to be one goal in the first half and in we went leading, despite a frustrated Montemurro who called for calm and composure from his team.

Out we came in the second half though much like we did in the first and we soon got the breakthrough coming from the outstanding Lotte Wubben-Moy who capped off a great defensive display with a goal of her own six minutes after the restart. We had chances to get a few more but it wasn’t to be on the night. United however would test Arsenal’s defensive ability for the final half an hour as a double booking meant that Beth Mead would see red. But our ladies came through and got the win and the three points that now leaves them in the same position in the table, but within three points of third placed United with a game in hand.

Up next for our Arsenal women are two away ties, a North London derby against Spurs before a tie against Bristol City. A maximum of six points is available and if we keep going as we have then I for one can see us getting that all important third placed spot in the WSL to get us back in to the Champions League! Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman