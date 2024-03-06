Arsenal Women better prepare for a tussle tonight according to Aston Villa manager Carla Ward

In the Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup semi-finals tonight, the Arsenal Women will host The Villans at Meadow Park. Arsenal won the Cup last year, and they are just one game away from reaching the final, and successfully defending the cup. They mean to do so, but Villa are determined to sabotage their plans.

Villa will be missing some crucial players but they, as per their head coach, are not worried; instead, they will do everything they can to cope with Jonas Eidevall and his team.

“Freya [Gregory], Noelle [Maritz], and Miri [Taylor] are cup-tied, Dri [Adriana Leon] is away, Lucy Parker and Lucy Staniforth are out, and there are two major doubts,” Ward confirmed when speaking in the pre-match press conference.

“Of course, that is a problem, but like I always say, this group will find a way, and we will be ready for the semi-final. We are looking forward to it, and we’ve got to go and give everything.”

Ward has a point, but Arsenal Women will also be ready to do battle. As serious as our Gunners are in the WSL title chase, they must take this match against Villa seriously. Why is that?

Winning the league is largely dependent on Manchester City and Chelsea dropping points, while winning the Continental Cup is dependent on Arsenal bringing their A-game against Villa, and defeating either Chelsea or Manchester City in the final.

Let’s face it, is it not a lot easier for Arsenal Women to win the Continental Cup than the WSL title this season?

What do you think Gooners?

Susan N

