Arsenal Women boss Eidevall “disappointed” in “a very tricky (transfer) window”.. by Michelle

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says the club’s recruitment needs to be “better” after two world-record bids being rejected for Manchester United and England striker Alessia Russo. With Manchester United saying that Russo “is not for sale at any price”.

The Gunners are short on forward options after losing both Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema for the rest of the season due to ACL injuries. Boss Eidevall made it clear throughout the transfer window that Arsenal were in the market for a prolific goalscorer saying “I’m hopeful [of signing a striker], but if it hasn’t happened yet then of course it is not a guarantee,” Eidevall told 90MIN. “It’s really important for us, like I have been saying. It’s a big moment for us if we can be successful getting this player,” he added.

Eidevall hasn’t had a bad window so far, having brought in Kuhl, D’Angelo and Pelova this January, and recalling 19 year old Brazilian forward Gio from her loan deal at Everton as well but no prolific goalscorer has been secured with Eidevall telling the BBC “Last summer we got one player too little, now we have done that again here in January,” said Eidevall “We’re disappointed. Over time these things have a big impact.”

“I was clear in the window that we needed another forward and we identified targets,” added Eidevall.

“I know the club worked very hard but it was a very difficult transfer window, not to find players who wanted to play for Arsenal but to find clubs who are wanting to sell quality players in this window.

“We searched globally for players. It was not just in England, it was a very tricky window to try and find clubs who were wanting to release players. We knew it was going to be hard, but it was even harder than we thought.

“I think recruitment is key if you are going to be a successful team. Obviously there are things we need to look at in order to be better.”

Eidevall was reported to have been turned down not only by Manchester United for Russo but also Benfica who refused to do a deal for Canadian international striker Cloe Lacasse and Lyon who refused Signe Bruun which is very frustrating.

But what’s the answer to this problem? Not everyone gets what they want in the transfer windows..

