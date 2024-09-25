Arsenal Women boss, Eidevall, evades direct question about Lina Hurtig injury

Was Jonas Eidevall satisfied with what the summer transfer window had to offer? Is there a player that Jonas Eidevall feels he should have signed but didn’t? That was the question the Arsenal manager had to answer in his latest press conference.

Arsenal recruited Mariona Caldentey, Rosa Kafaji, and Daphne van Domselaar this summer. They also wanted Keira Walsh, but that deal didn’t go through; Barcelona rejected a record bid from Arsenal women for the midfielder.

Now that we’ve moved past the Walsh transfer failure and reassured ourselves that she may join us in January or on a free transfer next summer, someone has asked an intriguing transfer question.

According to reports, Jonas Eidevall was questioned about Lina Hurtig’s injury and whether he would have preferred another wide player this summer.

He didn’t say yes or no; he admitted, “The easy answer is that we have a budget; we don’t have unlimited funds. Some things I get a yes to when I want. Some things, like all managers, I get a no. We have to constantly adapt to that reality. Sometimes that means we might go into a transfer window with one player less than ideal; sometimes we have exactly the numbers, we always have to prioritise how we spend our resources.”

Well, that question in itself is interesting; it makes you wonder when Hurtig returns; she’s been out of action since early last season. Jonas Eidevall hinted she’ll be back available by WSL match day 1, but there’s been no further update on that.

That said, with Mariona Caldentey versatile and Caitlin Foord also able to play on either wing, not forgetting Katie McCabe, Beth Mead, and Rosa Kafaji, who can also play as wingers, Arsenal’s depth out wide is quite great. It is sad to say, but with Hurtig’s absence, there’s really no void, but it’ll be great to have her back. The good thing is the club hasn’t tried to replace her by going all out to sign wingers.

What are your thoughts on the Hurtig situation? Eidevall hasn’t exactly been clear..

