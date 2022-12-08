Arsenal Women boss Eidevall happy with Gunners performance with 1-0 win over Juventus

Arsenal went head to head with Juventus at Emirates Stadium last night in Matchday 4 of our UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage. Juventus were the first of Arsenal’s return leg games, having previously played Juventus in Turin 2 weeks previously, only managing a 1-1 draw. This time around Arsenal secured a win, thanks to Vivianne Miedema finding the back of Juve’s net.

Speaking after the match, Eidevall said: I really liked our performance in the first half. I think we were really well organised and we worked extremely well in defence, and we moved the ball well in offence as well.

Second half we got a little bit tired and lost the initiative a little bit, but we still stayed in control to restrict Juventus from any clear scoring opportunities. That’s the way it is sometimes when we’re playing with these heavy schedules.

The most important thing is to create scoring opportunities and restrict scoring opportunities for the opponent, and we kept another clean sheet. It is not a coincidence that we are the team that keeps the most clean sheets, and we have to continue to work like that.

If you keep a clean sheet, it’s a great starting point to win a football match, and then if you can create a lot of scoring opportunities, then that will also help. I’m very confident in our forwards’ ability to convert chances, and I’m sure that will change for the better.

All in all, we stayed in control and won deservedly, and I think we’re in a great position now in the group.

The win moves our Gunners three points clear at the top of Champions League Group C with two matches still to play through December. Arsenal will face reigning champions Lyon next, at Emirates Stadium on Thursday, December 15th.

The last time Arsenal played the French champions they secured a historic 5-1 win away in France in October. Talking about hosting Lyon at Emirates next week, Jonas had this to say:

We know that Lyon will come here hungry for revenge, and we have to be prepared for that,” he added. “We have the utmost respect for Lyon; they’re the European champions and just because we played well for one game and won against them, we can’t lose our humbleness.

We need to stay very grounded, and understand that a good performance against Lyon starts with everyone being aligned on the work that will be required. We need to do that for all 90 minutes and every second at our disposal, and if we do that – maybe. Together with our fans, we can do something great.

Arsenal’s match against Lyon will certainly be one to behold. After Juventus’ losing last night they slip into 3rd place in the group, behind Lyon. Lyon will be hoping to hit our Gunners with everything they’ve got to record their dominance. But, even though we seem to be a bit shy at the scoring end of the field at the moment, clean sheets definitely seem to be our speciality..

Before taking on Juventus next week, our Gunners have the not so small matter of facing Aston Villa at Villa Park at the weekend, in their last Women’s Super League match before the festive break.

Michelle Maxwell

