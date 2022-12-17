Arsenal Women boss Eidevall happy “World Class” Beth Mead has signed new contract

Arsenal Women boss Eidevall happy “world class footballer” Beth Mead has signed new contract by Michelle

England and Arsenal favourite Beth Mead, who signed for Arsenal from Sunderland in 2017, has become a true fan favourite among our Gooners and her Arsenal journey still has a long way to go.

Arsenal’s superstar No 9 put pen to paper, signing a new contract with the club on Friday and she is very happy to share the news.

I’m so happy to have signed a new deal with Arsenal, said Beth on Arsenal.com. This club is home for me – I’ve grown so much here as a player and a person and I know we can achieve so much more together in the years to come.

I want to compete to win the biggest trophies in the game and I know that the ambitions at Arsenal match my own, so I can’t wait to get back onto the pitch and help to deliver the success our supporters deserve.

Head Coach Jonas Eidevall added: It’s wonderful news that we have agreed a new deal with Beth. She is a world-class footballer and has proven that on the biggest stage of them all.

I have so much admiration for the way she has handled success and adversity on and off the pitch over the past few years, and I’m sure she will approach the next few months with the positive attitude we all know Beth for.

Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley said: Everyone at Arsenal is delighted that Beth has signed a new contract here with us. In her five years with our club, Beth has grown into one of the best footballers in the world and her form over the past season has reached new heights.

We were all so proud to watch her achieve her dreams in the summer and we are looking forward to welcoming her back to the pitch to pursue more success with Arsenal.

Let’s enjoy Beth Mead’s note to her 8 year old self.. Beth was the Euro 2022 tournament’s top goalscorer thanks to 6 goals and 5 assists, receiving the Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot trophies. She was also voted England Women’s Player of the Year 2021-22 & received the 2022 BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year following a fantastic year for both club and country. Beth was deemed the top candidate over Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, Wolfburg attacker Alexandra Popp, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, and Lyon captain Wendie Renard. She is a truly remarkable footballer..

We wish Beth the best of luck with her recovery and can’t wait to see her back on the pitch in 2023.

