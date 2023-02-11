Arsenal Women Boss Eidevall “It is 100% my responsibility” as Gunners drop 4th in WSL by Michelle

I don’t quite know what went on today for Arsenal and I’m sure most fans feel exactly the same way.. I am quite shocked and stunned by our Gunners performance away at Academy Stadium. There may not have been a lot between Arsenal and Man City when the two met on Wednesday, with Arsenal squeezing a 1-0 win on home turf at Meadow Park, but today Manchester City ran away with the ball and ran away with the game. So what’s going on with our Gunners?

Here’s what Boss Jonas Eidevall had to say to SkySports after the Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 at Academy Stadium..

I think we lost possession way too many times in the game, especially in very dangerous areas. If that’s the positioning or the formation we have at that time, we need to review that of course but when you lose possession in those dangerous areas so many times, it is going to be very difficult to win football matches.

It is 100% my responsibility that we do not win today so I take that and that’s why I need to look at the game. We tried to implement changes during the game as well but it is 100% my responsibility.

The effort is there, the players worked very hard, they tried their very best. Today we didn’t win and that’s my responsibility and I look and see how we can do it better.

So what’s going wrong with Arsenal Women? Is it down to Eidevall’s tactics? Formations? Players being used in their best positions? New recruits need settling in? Or, as I believe, aren’t our Gunners seriously missing Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema? Between the two they scored 66% of all Arsenal goals last season, after all…

