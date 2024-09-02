Arsenal Women boss Eidevall, looking forward to “rocking” Meadow Park in UWCL Qualifier

Arsenal Women ended their 2024 pre-season with a 3-0 win over Southampton Women. Kyra Cooney-Cross and a brace from Laia Codina in the second half led the Gunners to victory.

Head coach Jonas Eidevall was keen for his team to build up momentum ahead of our Gunner Women’s fight for European football, as they feature in the UEFA women’s Champions group qualifiers. This Wednesday 4th September, at Meadow Park, the North Londoners will face the Rangers, and if they win, they will advance to face the winner of the Rosenberg vs. Atletico Madrid match for a spot in the UWCL round 2 qualifiers.

Eidevall expressed his satisfaction that the friendly match against the Saints proceeded as planned. In fact, he expressed his awe at the incredible turnout of fans for the game. He expressed his admiration for his team’s ability to draw large crowds, implying that we should anticipate a packed Meadow Park on Wednesday night when they face Rangers.

“To play a training match in front of 5,000 people, it just shows how fast the game is growing and how Arsenal are leading the way,” said Jonas Eidevall.

“That is extra pressure too, especially for our academy players, but it is good pressure, and it gave us a taste of what Wednesday night will be like because I think it is going to be rocking; I think it is going to be absolutely rocking.”

Gooners are really the fuel that runs Arsenal’s Women’s engine; I hope they continue doing so as they push for the girls in red and white to continue the revolution in the women’s game.

Fixture details: UWCL Round 1 Qualifier – Arsenal Women v Rangers

Date: Wednesday 4 September

Kick Off: 7:30 pm UK

Venue: Mangata Pay UK Stadium, Meadow Park

Have you got your tickets Gooners?

Michelle M

