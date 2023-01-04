Arsenal Women boss Eidevall & Miedema up for WSL Manager, Player & Goal of the Month by Michelle

Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall has been nominated for Barclays Women’s Super League Manager of the Month for December, alongside Reading’s Kelly Chambers, Chelsea’s Emma Hayes and Manchester United’s Marc Skinner. This is Eidevall’s 3rd nomination this season. You can vote for the boss here.

Arsenal forward and Dutch international Vivianne Miedema has received 2 nominations. One for WSL Player of the Month and the other for WSL Goal of the Month for December. You can vote for Miedema as Player of the Month here. You can vote for her Goal of the Month here.

Miedema excelled in the final two WSL games of 2022, bagging a goal in both of our wins against Everton and Aston Villa, and she created a lot of chances. Her final goal of 2022, against the Villans marked 4 goals in 4 games for Miedema who was very much back on form after her break in November. However, Miedema’s renewed form was cut short by an ACL rupture sustained in Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Lyon. An injury that will see her out of action for the rest of the season and it is highly unlikely that she will be able to join her national team at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand this summer.

We certainly won’t be seeing any Miedema magic for a while – get voting for our champion Gooners!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….