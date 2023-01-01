Arsenal Women boss Eidevall on hunt to replace fire-power of Mead & Miedema by Michelle

As the January transfer window opens today, Arsenal boss Eidevall needs to find suitable short / long term replacements for Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, both being out of action with significant ACL injuries and both his top goalscorers and assisters.

Arsenal are a 21-player squad, the Women’s Super League cap is 25 but eight of those must qualify as homegrown. Currently, Arsenal have seven players who are classed as homegrown, meaning Eidevall can take on three more foreign players to bring the number to 24, the 25th player would have to be another homegrown signing.

Arsenal Women’s seven homegrown players are: Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jen Beattie, Leah Williamson, Jordan Nobbs, Beth Mead, Kim Little and Teyah Goldie and if our Gunners lose one without signing another academy player to a pro contract, the squad cap comes down to 23. To qualify as home-grown, a player must be at the club for at least three years before turning 21, the other caveat is that to sign a pro contract the player needs to be 18 years old, which rules 16 year old Michelle Agyemang out for example.

All indications are that Arsenal are ready to sign Dutch midfielder Victoria Pelova and that Eidevall is actively pursuing Brazilian striker Debinha. He also has the option of bringing back on-loan Gio Queiroz from Everton should he so desire. And Arsenal are rumoured to be interested in Danish striker Signe Bruun, though potentially on loan from Lyon. There is another signing in the mix with Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo, though to be honest we’re struggling to work this one out.. However, none of these players are home-grown talent.

Roll on the transfer wiindow opening today and Eidevall laying his plans before us in the coming weeks. Who do you think Eidevall should be focussing on?

Michelle Maxwell

