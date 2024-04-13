Arsenal Women boss Eidevall optimistic on return of Frida Maanum “Against Leicester, maybe.”

Arsenal Women and Norway’s dependable midfielder, Frida Maanum, could return to action when Arsenal women face Leicester on April 21st. Jonas Eidevall provided the latest details regarding the midfielder during his press conference on Friday.

In Arsenal’s 1-0 Continental Cup victory over Chelsea two weeks ago, Frida Maanum fell off the ball towards the end of extra time. She did not lose consciousness but was treated by medics for several minutes, before being stretchered off the pitch.

The 24 year old Norwegian international, who has won 77 caps for her country, scoring 14 goals. missed the Euro 2025 qualifiers during the recent international break, as she underwent further testing at Arsenal, to try and determine the cause of her collapse.

Arsenal boss Eidevall stated that Maanum would not be available for our Gunners next WSL match, against Bristol City, which will take place on Sunday evening at Meadow Park, kick-off 18:45 UK. However, he hinted that she is making good progress, and the findings from her observations are promising.

“Everything is looking good; that’s the most important thing. She’s on a graduated monitored protocol to return back to play, but won’t be available for selection this weekend. But after that, it looks promising,” said Eidevall. “Against Leicester, maybe.”

You can watch Arsenal in action v Bristol City Women on Sky Sports, with coverage from 18:30 UK.

Arsenal Women will then face Leicester, at Emirates Stadium, on Sunday 21st April. This is the anticipated return match for Friday, if she continues to progress well in the meantime.

Wish Frida all the very best in her recovery.

Danni P

