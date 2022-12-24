Jonas Eidevall reflects on Arsenal Women’s 9-1 victory over Zurich

Arsenal Women boss Eidevall reflects on Champions League victory over Zurich by Michelle

Arsenal confirmed top spot in their Champions League group with a 1-9 away win over FC Zurich in Switzerland on Wednesday night. A hat-trick from Frida Maanum, a brace from Stina Blackstenius, a brace from Caitlin Foord and goals from Kim Little and Mana Iwabuchi secured a dominant win for our Gunners and was a great end to 2022. Jonas Eidevall spoke to the press after the match.

Jonas Eidevall is now in his second year with Arsenal and happy with our growth in the Champions League competition over the last year saying: Last season’s experience was a factor and that is not only what is happening on the pitch but also off the pitch, where we are taking huge steps as an organisation. We are improving everything that we do all the time in the way we travel and have our logistics, so we are more and more time efficient and better prepared. All those small details also makes a difference in the end. Time is a factor, last season i was new to the club and now we are more settled and have experienced more things together and we are more mature as a team. That shows progress.

With Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema out for the rest of the 2022-23 season with ACL injuries, Maanum, Foord and Blackstenius got on the scoresheet. Eidevall had this to say on player development and recruiting fire power: End product is important with forward players, I think it is important to develop existing players that we have. But that is one of the challenges of this transfer window that we need to recruit players that can give us end product because that is certainly one of the measurable factors that we have lost with those two players that we need to take into consideration.

On starting Leah Williamson in midfield…

Eidevall moved Leah Williamson from her usual centre-back spot to midfield for the Zurich match saying: I think that was the best starting eleven we could put out today, it was about me selecting the best starting eleven in my eyes.

When asked for his reflections on 2022 we’ll need to wait a little longer as he is hoping to find some time to do just that over this Christmas break saying: I don’t know yet that’s a hard question at the moment. We live in an industry that is game by game by game. We have had that focus and one thing I am really looking forward to is getting days off over Christmas to be able to reflect. I hope I can better answer this question in January!

Jonas has re-iterated a number of times that Arsenal need to be very active in the January transfer window with links being made to dutch international Victoria Pelova and rumours are circulating around Brazilian international Debinha but there are no confirmations either way from Arsenal yet.

We’re certainly looking forward to the January transfer window!

Michelle Maxwell

