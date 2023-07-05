Arsenal Women boss Eidevall’s front-line options are looking considerably sweeter by Michelle

At one point last season, after losing Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, Jonas Eidevall didn’t know what to do with his attack.

“End product is important with forward players,” Eidevall said at the time. “But I think it is important to develop existing players that we have.

“But that is one of the challenges of this transfer window, that we need to recruit players that can give us an end product, because that is certainly one of the measurable factors that we have lost with those two players (Mead and Miedema). We need to take that into consideration.“

Jonas Eidevall now possesses a ruthless attack that could be bad news for any team that gets pitted against Arsenal. For next season Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Katie McCabe, Lina Hurtig, Caitlin Foord, Stina Blackstenius, Cloe Lacasse and Alessia Russo will all be options for the Arsenal women’s front line.

Yes, he will have options, but how does he introduce Lacasse and Russo? Many feel the two play the same position—the No. 9 role. But looking closely at the two players playing styles, Eidevall may not struggle to introduce them. Even with their arrival, the Arsenal boss can still keep everyone happy. Why say so?

Russo can play in any position in the front three, and she can also play as a No. 10, meaning she doesn’t solely depend on playing as the No. 9. Lacasse is also versatile; she was initially a winger, but once she tried out as a striker, she excelled. There’s a chance Cloe could be Arsenal’s lead striker, with Blackstenius as her backup and Mead probably playing from the wing; her 22 goals in 22 league games for Benfica last season justify that. I know everyone has an opinion on who will lead Arsenal’s attack next season. Who do you reckon will be the first choice at No. 9? Who could fire Arsenal to WSL glory again, four years after they last won the WSL title?

Let’s just hope that none of our Gunners pick up injuries at the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand..

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

