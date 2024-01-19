Arsenal Women boss happy to have signed “one of the best goalkeepers in the world”

Some Arsenal women’s fans believed that Manuela Zinsberger would leave at the end of the season when her contract expired, opening the door for a marquee goalkeeper signing. However, it seems this is not be the case, the Austrian could be here for a long time yet. Jonas Eidevall has surprised many by giving Arsenal No. 1 a new deal.

Given the 28-year-old’s concerning performances this season, including conceding some sloppy goals, such as the one she conceded in the 1-0 WSL loss to Spurs before the mid-season break, as well as her struggles to keep clean sheets even with a decent defense (she has only kept two clean sheets this season), many believed Arsenal needed to upgrade their goalkeeping. However, it appears Jonas Eidevall still regards Zinsberger as a big part of his Arsenal project.

As he stated about the ex-Bayern Munich player signing a new contract, the Arsenal women’s manager most likely envisions Zinsberger as a member of his dream Arsenal team.

He said, “Manu is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and has been a consistently high performer in this team throughout my time here.

“She deserves this new contract, and I know she shares the ambitions we have here. We want to compete for every title we can, and Manu will play a big role in us achieving that.”

Given this situation, it seems unlikely that Arsenal Women would recruit a marquee goalkeeper this year; if they do, it will be a surprise.

Anyway, Zinsberger joins a lengthy list of Gunner women who appear to have passed Jonas Eidevall’s test and been handed new contracts in the past year. Katie McCabe, Lia Walti, Frida Maanum, Kim Little, Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, and Jen Beattie are among the others who have pledged their future to the Gooner women in the last 12 months.

It would appear that the Gunners are not now getting Mary Earps, so it would be prudent to make sure Zinsberger is still committed to the cause.

Michelle Maxwell

