Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall “I am good at finding solutions.”

Arsenal Women’s Jonas Eidevall “I am good at finding solutions.” by Michelle

Despite a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on the final day of the WSL season, Arsenal managed to secure the last qualification spot for the UWCL ahead of Manchester City, thanks to a superior goal difference. Following the match, Jonas Eidevall, Arsenal’s manager, spoke to the press (incl Arseblog) after the defeat and discussed what Arsenal Women need to do for improvement next season.

“It is always what you need to see, what is the next step, what is the gap for us to deliver? I think there are three components to it. Recruitment, our last two transfer windows have not been particularly good. This one is a very important one to us to meet our targets. Player availability is a very important one too and those two are a little interlinked but they are also separate entities. The third one, last year I spoke about us being better to play out from high pressure and man-to-man marking systems and we have really mastered that much more.

“For our next challenge is something I would call game craft. How can you control a game? During a season there are going to be lots of different types of games, maybe away games on bad pitches where referees don’t see anything that happens to Arsenal. But nobody remembers that, you still need to come away with three points. For us as a group for one more year to mature it is about learning to control even more situations like that. This year, we have had some really good scenarios doing that but I still think that’s another level for us to close the gap even more to the absolute top teams. I am usually humble but I know what I am good at, I know I am good at finding solutions.”

This summer is set to be a very busy one for Arsenal Women, in the transfer market with Eidevall himself saying “It has to be a very big transfer window for us.”

So what will next season hold in store for our Gunners? One thing’s for sure, the Arsenal Women squad is likely to look quite a bit different to what it does right now.. Rafaelle is gone, Kim Little & Lia Walti have signed new contracts, Frida Maanum’s contract extension has been triggered, Mead & Miedema may be back in the early part of the 2023-24 season, Williamson and Wienroither will likely not return until the second half of the season..

What are your thoughts on the changing shape of Arsenal Women as we head into next season? What big names do you think we’ll see coming in?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….