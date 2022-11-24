Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall on facing Juventus tonight in UWCL

Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall on the task of facing Juventus tonight by Michelle

Jonas Eidevall spoke to the media ahead of Arsenal’s latest Women’s Champions League test against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on tonight.

The boss answered questions on our great start to the European group stage and what the team learnt from our loss against Manchester United.

On whether the number of significant injuries in our squad will require a shift…

I think you can’t take things for granted. I think one of my biggest reflections on the Man United game was that. When you change players, you’re not only changing one player; you’re basically putting out a new team. And that means that in everything you do, you have to start from the basics. You can’t take for granted that just because we did something three weeks ago, that will automatically happen again.

So that’s what we need to work on: to not forget the basics. So we’re building block by block. I think I made a mistake before the United game with that, given that time was short. We will put that right.

On the task of facing Juventus…

They’re a very competitive team. I think Juventus as a club in the Women’s Champions League have consistently shown over the past few seasons that they can compete with any team in Europe. They’ve been doing very well so we have lots of respect for that. We understand and we’re fully aware that it will take a very good performance from us tomorrow in order for us to get the result.

On how the Italian Serie A compares to the England’s Women’s Super League…

I see massive growth in Italian club football on the women’s side. I think there are a lot of teams that are competitive. I see exciting games when I want to watch the Italian league. You can also see in the league table that it’s very competitive there now, with the top six teams that can qualify for the second round of the season. So it’s definitely one of the leagues in Europe that is most rapidly improving.

On how important it is to maintain our momentum from the first two group games…

That’s what we’re here for. To do our very best to try and achieve that. Football is fast in both directions, both when you win and when you lose and we want to have a totally different performance as a team than we had against Manchester United last Saturday. So that’s the most important thing for us and it’s an excellent opportunity to get this right here tomorrow.

——————————————

Arsenal are still getting over the shock of losing to Manchester United at the weekend, as they head into tonight’s match at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy – the stadium is the home of Juventus F.C. This stadium is the equivalent of our Arsenal Women playing at Emirates, indeed where they are playing all of their home Champions League matches. I think we really will see a different team out there tonight. Obviously Jonas and the team are still coping with a number of significant injuries, not least of all Beth Mead who ruptured her ACL in the final minutes of Arsenal’s match against Man Utd at Emirates Stadium.

See my predicted line-up ahead of the confirmed team being published closer to match kick-off.

Should be a great match! You can watch all UWCL matches on DAZN youtube channel.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….