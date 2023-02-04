Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall’s full pre-West Ham presser (plus video) by Michelle

Arsenal Women head to Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham to take on 7th place West Ham Women in their next Barclays Women’s Super League challenge, on Sunday 5th February, kick-off at 18:45 UK.

See every word of Jonas Eidevall’s pre-West Ham presser below where he discusses everything from his disappointment in not securing a forward in a very tricky transfer window, a versatile West Ham with good ariel abilities, new recruit Dutch international Victoria Pelova being an excellent one-to-one player and Chelsea’s bid for Katie McCabe having “no chance of that happening”..

I listed Lia Walti in my Arsenal Women predicted line-up for Sunday but Eidevall has confirmed that Walti is still not match-fit. One’s assumption then is that he may pull Leah Williamson forward to the midfield position or he could start new recruit Victoria Pelova..

Read my full match preview with team news and form.

What are our chances then Gooners? Will we thrash West Ham 3-0?

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….