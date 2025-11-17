Arsenal Women boss Renée Slegers reacts after Tottenham stalemate

Renée Slegers has reiterated her squad’s determination to break free from their recent slump after yet more dropped points in the WSL. The Gunners came into the Tottenham fixture off the back of a crushing 3-2 loss in midweek, which made collecting three points all the more important as the season approached its halfway mark. That said, Arsenal were unable to breach a stubborn Tottenham defence on Sunday afternoon as the game ended in a surprise goalless draw. It was their second draw in succession, after the Gunners only managed a 1-1 draw against Chelsea last weekend. And they failed to take advantage of Chelsea’s slip earlier in the day, while they now sit eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

Slegers calls for belief amid difficult spell

With Real Madrid up next in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Slegers stressed that the squad remains hungry to push through the recent downturn. Speaking to Arsenal after the match, she said: “It’s not an easy period, of course, because the players have a high belief in who they are and what they’re doing, and I do too. So it’s just not coming easy for us at the moment. We know the flow state we were in last year. We know how good we are when we find that again. We just keep on working hard to get there again. Football changes constantly and we have to change with it. Just keep a really big belief in who we are and how good we can be in our very best moments.” Slegers emphasis was on mindset and rhythm rather than panic.

A season drifting away?

Arsenal have to rediscover their edge quickly. Their campaign is at risk of unravelling if they continue to drop points in both competitions, the WSL and UWCL. In truth, it appears increasingly unlikely that they can recover the gap in the domestic league. The title race is shaping up to be a two-horse battle between Manchester City and Chelsea, leaving Arsenal with little margin for further error. Even so, the focus must remain positive, and there is still an opportunity to build momentum elsewhere.

Arsenal Women are next in WSL action against Liverpool, but before that, they host Real Madrid on Wednesday night. They are two difficult but winnable fixtures, and Renée Slegers will be hoping her side can use them as a springboard back to form.

Why do you think our Gunneresses have struggled to find form this season?

Benjamin Kenneth

