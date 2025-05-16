Arsenal Women boss shortlisted for WSL Manager of the Season award

Arsenal Women’s head coach Renée Slegers has been nominated for the 2024/25 Barclays Women’s Super League Manager of the Season award, after an impressive campaign at the helm since taking charge in October 2024.

As reported by Arsenal.com, Slegers has guided the Gunners to a league-leading 58 goals, more than any other WSL side this season. Her tactical clarity and ability to integrate a number of new signings mid-season have been instrumental in Arsenal’s resurgence as serious contenders across all competitions.

Unbeaten run set the tone for a new era

The Dutch coach marked her first WSL outing with a win away at West Ham, immediately signalling her intent to stabilise and elevate the squad following a shaky start to the campaign, under former head coach, Jonas Eidevall. That victory kickstarted an eight-game unbeaten run which stretched through to January 2025, and it laid the foundation for Arsenal’s title challenge and strong performances in Europe.

With a current WSL win rate of 78 percent, Slegers has not only brought consistency to the side, but also managed to get the best out of key players while promoting a fluid attacking style. Her side’s goal tally is a testament to her bold approach, and she has also displayed tactical versatility when navigating injury spells and fixture congestion.

Recognition for impact and leadership

Slegers is one of five managers shortlisted for the award, alongside Chelsea’s Sonia Bompastor, Manchester United’s Marc Skinner, West Ham’s Rehanne Skinner and Brighton’s Dario Vidosic. Voting is open to the public and will close at 12pm on Monday, May 19.

VOTE FOR OUR HEAD COACH NOW.

Whether she takes home the accolade or not, Slegers’ nomination is a deserved recognition of her rapid impact in North London and the clear identity she has begun to forge for Arsenal Women.

Slegers has also take Arsenal Women to the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, where our Gunners will face Barcelona at Estadio Jose Alvalade, in Lisbon. 24th May, kick-off 17:00.

Are you happy with the season we’ve had under Renee Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….