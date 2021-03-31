Arsenal women boss Tottenham in crucial North London Derby

Motivated McCabe runs the North London derby!

It was a North London derby double celebration for our women on the weekend.

They played Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for the first time in history and overcame them by a 3-0 score line with goals from Caitlin Foord, another one for Vivianne Miedema, and Katie McCabe who bossed the game for her team and capped off her performance with a well-deserved goal.

Our women started as they meant to go on and showed intent from start to finish in the game. the build-up play was amazing and if it wasn’t for Tottenham keeper Spencer, it would have been more than a 3-0 win on the day as Arsenal had 26 shots on goal.

It took only 26 minutes to break the deadlock and Noelle Maritz got the assist for the goal, which Caitlin Foord scored. Nine minutes later, it was 2-0. A McCabe assist finding the sweet boot of Miedema who volleyed it into the back of the net with minimum effort to double our lead.

Out came the Arsenal women with the same character and attitude in the second half and they looked like scoring each time they went forward. It took 16 minutes for it to be 3-0 though, Katie McCabe finding the net with a well-deserved goal of her own.

It was another class display from our women who have gone four winning games on the bounce, and four games on the bounce keeping a clean sheet, which no doubt does wonders for the confidence of Manuela Zinsberger who near the end of the game pulled off a triple save to keep Tottenham out.

Although Arsenal have a battle with Manchester United for third place, if United keep winning Arsenal must follow suit but the one good thing that Arsenal have in their favour is the fact that they have a game in hand over United and a much superior goal difference.

So, Arsenal’s fate lies in their own hands once more and they take the next step when they face Bristol City on Sunday and of course all eyes will be on the United match when they face sixth placed Brighton and Hove Albion.

But as long as our women continue getting all three points then surely there will only be one winner for third right! Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman