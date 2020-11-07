Arsenal Women bounce back with emphatic win in the Continental Cup

The Arsenal women are back with a bang!

The Arsenal women came back from international duty and it felt just like there has never been a break as they came back in emphatic fashion.

Montemurro put out a rather strong team against the London City Lionesses in the Continental Cup second fixture, after losing to Chelsea in the first round of games. And although it was a comfortable win, I am sure he had one eye on the weekends game against Manchester United too.

A strong team performance saw four goals from our Dutch superstar striker Vivianne Miedema, who for her had a quiet international break, but clearly she was just missing Arsenal and it didn’t take her long to get on the score sheet bagging her first goal on 12 minutes and getting the next three within 62 minutes of the game to help us romp to a 4-0 win to get out first three points of the group stages. She was then subbed on 62 minutes for what was a well-deserved rest in order to get ready for the match against Manchester United over the weekend.

In more positive news, keeper Fran Stenson made her debut in goal. Although it took her until 57 minutes to make her first save of the game she managed to keep a clean sheet and surely she will now rival Zinsberger for a number one spot in between the sticks, well I hope she does. Striker Jill Roord got a 45-minute run around after her injury return to hopefully prepare herself for scoring another hat-trick, this time against United, Kim Little and Leonie Maier also got a run around after their returns from injury and all in all it was a rather positive return for the ladies, a win and returnees from injury, with no new injury concerns.

It was the best return for our women in what will now be a rather tough fixture run, but with our returns from injury, Miedema on fire and a great team spirit, things can only get better, so United should be very scared. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman