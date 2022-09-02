Arsenal Women break attendance record for Tottenham clash – Still time to buy tickets

Arsenal Women record-breakers – set to smash WSL attendance record at NLD by Michelle

A record-breaking 38,500 tickets have been sold for Arsenal Women’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, September 24.

This year’s derby is set to be the all-time highest attendance for a Barclays Women’s Super League game. The all-time record crowd was set at another North London derby, Spurs’ home derby against The Gunners at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2019. No attendance has come close to breaking the all-time record since crowds were allowed to return to stadiums post-pandemic. A classic fixture since Tottenham were promoted to the WSL in 2019, Arsenal last hosted local rivals Tottenham at Emirates Stadium in May. Goals from Beth Mead and Caitlin Foord secured a 3-0 win after some brilliant play from the Gunners.

“It’s been incredible to see the demand for tickets for the North London Derby,” said Head Coach Jonas Eidevall. “You can really feel the excitement around the game at the moment so it’s amazing to see that translate into a record-breaking attendance – now it’s our job to repay that enthusiasm with a big performance in this crucial clash for our supporters.”

Arsenal Women will play two further WSL fixtures at Emirates Stadium during the 2022/23 campaign and, dependent on our qualification to the UWCL group stage, they also plan to host all three Champions League group fixtures in the Emirates Stadium.

The match will kick off at 1.30pm (UK time) on Saturday, September 24 and will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Michelle Maxwell

