Arsenal Women bring back Brazilian Gio from Everton but no Debinha for Gunners by Michelle

Arsenal have confirmed the return of 19 year old Brazilian Gio Queiroz from Everton Women where she had been on loan since signing with Arsenal last summer, having transferred from Barcelona.

There had been many rumours circulating about the return of you Gio with boss Eidevall admitting that he was considering bringing Gio back to Arsenal, after the loss of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema to ACL injuries which will keep them out of action for the rest of the season.

Arsenal have already confirmed 2 signings in the January transfer window with 23 year old Dutch international Victoria Pelova and 19 year old Danish international Kathrine Kuhl both joining the club.

Another rumour that had certainly being doing the rounds was Arsenal signing Brazilian international Debinha as she was a free agent after she decided not to renew her contract with NWSL team Carolina Courage. We can confirm that will not be happening as Debinha has signed for another NWSL team KC Courage as announced on their official twitter account below.

Arsenal have been very active in this transfer window and we still expect more signings to be announced with Canadian goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo expected to sign for Arsenal and Canadian international Cloe Lacasse, who is a forward currently with portuguese side Benfica, widely rumoured to be on Arsenal’s radar in this transfer window, as well as Lyon’s Signe Bruun.

Welcome back to the Gunners Gio!

