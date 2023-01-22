Arsenal Women could go back on top of WSL with big win today…

The fact is that Arsenal should be easily aiming for the top spot in the WSL today, except for the fact that a dour Chelsea side managed to claw back an 89th minute equaliser in last week’s excellent game at the Emirates, but we were still left just three points behind the Champions with a game in hand.

Chelsea started in the early match today against Liverpool at their Kingsmeadow Stadium, but amazingly the game was abandoned after just six minutes due to a frozen pitch, which was making conditions dangerous for the players. It was even more surprising as a referees inspection before the game gave the go-ahead.

But this now gives the Gunners an outside chance of returning to the top of the WSL in this evening’s game at Brighton (if thats not called off as well!) as they just need to win by four clear goals to end up above our local rivals.

It may not be so easy, as although Brighton lost 3-0 to lowly Leicester last week, their new coach Jens Sheuer (arrived from top club Bayern Munich) has brought in four international defenders, Guro Bergsvand, Dejana Stefanovic, Brianna Visalli and Zoe Morse for defensive reinforcements in this transfer window, and have also just signed the ex-Arsenal keeper Lydia Williams.

It may take time for the Brighton team to gel, but the talent is there to try and stop an Arsenal attack that is now devoid of Viv Miedema and Beth Mead due to injury.

But Jonas Eidevall has enough goalscorers as backups anyway and the addition of Pelova may help us add a few exra.

One other problem, of course, is Man United, who are also on the same points as us. The Devils are playing away at Reading in 15 minutes, and if they win Arsenal will have to win by five MORE goals than United!

I did say they COULD go back on top, and who knows? I COULD just be right!

By Michelle Maxwell

