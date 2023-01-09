Arsenal Women can only bring in one more overseas player – Debinha or Gio?

There is no doubt that Jonas Eidevall has had an “annus horriblis” on the injury front this season so far, having lost Williamson and Rafaelle early on, and now that the two defenders have returned to the squad, he has now lost Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, which has drastically reduced his attacking options.

So it was crucial that the Arsenal Women made good use of the January transfer window, and Jonas has made a good start by bringing in striker Pelova, and the very promising Danish International Kathrine Kuhl, but the fact is that he is still in need of at least one more attacker in the side.

There have been suggestions that Arsenal could bring the on loan striker Gio back from Everton now she has settled into English football, or even more exciting would be the arrival of the much more experienced Brazilian Debinha, but surely she would need more time to settle in?

Why can Eidevall only sign one ot the other? It’s the “home grown” rules. Before the January window Arsenal had a squad of 21 with WSL sides capped at naming 25 senior players, eight of which have to qualify as ‘homegrown’. The arrivals of Kuhl and Pelova mean we have a squad that is capped at 23 after Jordan Nobbs’ departure for Aston Villa as we currently only have six “home grown” players.

So the Gunners, right now, only have room for one more overseas signing in January but has room for a couple more “home grown” additions.

So, if you had to choose between Debinha and Gio, who would you pick?

Michelle Maxwell

