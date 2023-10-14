Arsenal Women captain Kim Little “Domestically, our aim is to win every trophy” by Michelle

In a recent interview Arsenal Women captain, Kim Little, makes it obvious that she’s not done yet and is eager to add to her 13 Arsenal trophies, a situation that will further cement her place on the list of Arsenal greats.

Last season, the 33-year-old achieved her 250-appearance milestone, and I’m sure she’ll want to add to that as the 2023–24 season progresses. Speaking to the Evening Standard , Little expressed her desire to lead our Gunner women to domestic glory (winning the WSL, Continental Cup, and FA League Cup), given they unfortunately did not qualify for continental football.

“Domestically, our aim is to win every trophy, and we will try and do everything we can to reach that.

“I think the quality we have in the team now and the depth, there is no reason why we shouldn’t.”

As you read this you might be disappointed our Arsenal women haven’t been at their best, going winless in two games, losing 1-0 to Liverpool, and drawing 2-2 with Manchester United after falling to Paris FC in the Champions League qualifiers. Such results make some of us wonder if our women are strong enough to thrive as we hoped. However, when we doubt them, Little says that she and the girls are eager to use their previous disappointments as motivation to improve.

“We can’t dwell on it too much, because that will hold us back. We have to use it as motivation,” added the former Scotland international.

Little has had an incredible career; she has dominated the Women’s Super League since joining Arsenal in 2008, and she has helped us win 11 titles. In 2013, she tested out for the NWSL, joining Seattle and scoring 32 goals in 63 games. She re-joined us in 2017 after spending a year with Melbourne FC. She was named the BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year in 2016, and she was awarded an MBE in January for her services to football.

So, are you confident of our Gunners winning the treble Gooners? a win against Aston Villa on Sunday would put is the right direction at last huh?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….