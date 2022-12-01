Arsenal Women captain Kim Little out with knee injury until next year by Michelle

Arsenal Captain Kim Little hobbled off the pitch with a knee injury at the end of October, when Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 at Meadow Park. Kim has been sorely missed on the pitch since then and was probably the single biggest contributing factor to Arsenal’s recent 2-3 defeat by Manchester United in their last WSL outing, in front of a 40,000-strong crowd at Emirates Stadium. Without skipper Kim and key centre-backs Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza, things were already very difficult but now, to trouble boss Jonas Eidevall even further the loss of Beth Mead, who suffered a ruptured ACL in the Arsenal v Man Utd match, only adds to Arsenal’s woes.

32 year old Little has been a total mainstay of Eidevall’s starting X1, since he arrived in the summer of 2021. She is such a key player in the way she plays her midfield position and a very well respected team captain.

Kim announced her retirement from the international game at the age of 31, having spent almost 15 years in the Scotland national side in which she scored 59 goals in 140 appearances.

Due to her knee injury, Kim is not expected to return to the Arsenal side until the New Year. which is a massive blow to Kim, as a player, but also to the Arsenal team as a whole who have a gruelling December schedule with must-win games across the Barclays Women’s Super League and UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The first goal of the 2022-23 #BarclaysWSL season was scored by our very own Kim Little! Let’s celebrate Kim and that goal below, as we wish Captain Kimmy all the very best and look forward to seeing her back fully on form in 2023:

The first goal of the 2022-23 #BarclaysWSL season is scored by Kim Little! pic.twitter.com/GkkuNzu1ka — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) September 16, 2022

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….