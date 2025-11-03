Arsenal Women close the gap on Chelsea after Leicester thrashing

Arsenal Women returned to action with an emphatic 4-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday. After the international break, their last outing having been the Women’s Champions League clash with Benfica in mid-October, the Gunners came back in style at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Alessia Russo and Stina Blackstenius sealed the win, with Russo opening the scoring and forcing an own goal before Blackstenius struck twice to complete the rout.

Slegers praises intent and quality

Head coach Renée Slegers was full of praise for her side’s quality and intent despite several key players being unavailable. Speaking after the match via Arsenal, she said:

“Very happy with the three points. I think we had two days to get back to training from the international break and a lot of well-invested time together as players, both on and off the pitch. We had some new partnerships on the pitch today as well, so that needs to click, but I think it did really well, especially in the first half.

“The way we do things in possession made it really hard for Leicester today, I think, but you’d have to ask them. We had quality, we had intent, we had tempo and a lot of fluidity in the way we moved and attacked spaces. I saw a lot of players playing on a really high level and to their strengths, so that was good. I’m really happy with the game and three points to start this block.”

Injuries and next challenge

Frida Maanum and Olivia Smith both missed the game after picking up injuries on international duty, but several players stepped up in their absence. After a tough start to the season, in which Arsenal won only two of their first six games, Slegers’ side have now made it three wins from three in all competitions.

Consecutive WSL victories have lifted Arsenal Women to fifth in the table, five points behind leaders Chelsea. Their next fixture is a huge one, as they host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The Gunners have lost their last three league meetings with the reigning WSL champions and will need at least a point to keep their title challenge alive – though taking all 3 points is where they should be aiming of course..

Arsenal Women v Chelsea kicks-off at 12PM UK at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday 8th November.

COYG!

Benjamin Kenneth

